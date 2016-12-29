Jazz's George Hill: Plans to play Thursday vs. 76ers

Hill (toe) plans to play in Thursday's matchup with the 76ers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Hill reportedly went through a strenuous workout Wednesday to test out his toe injury, which he apparently came out of without any issues. He was given a questionable designation earlier Thursday, but it appears that Hill could actually be closer to probable at this point. That said, we should get final word on his availability after pregame warmups. Hill would likely take over as the team's starting point guard if he's ultimately cleared to play, which would mean decreased minutes for guys like Shelvin Mack and Dante Exum (knee) moving forward.