Jazz's George Hill: Posts 14 points in Saturday win
Hill posted 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.
The veteran point guard's shot significantly cooled off from Friday's performance, when he'd shot a red-hot 61.5 percent from the field and drained five of six three-point attempts as well. However, Hill still remained involved enough to put up double-digit shot attempts for the fifth straight contest and log his most visits to the foul line since Nov. 28 against the Timberwolves. Now seemingly over recent toe and head injuries, Hill has posted five straight double-digit scoring efforts since returning to the lineup on Jan. 7.
