Jazz's George Hill: Pours in 25 points Saturday
Hill recorded 25 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.
Hill was extremely efficient Saturday as he tied his season high with five three-pointers. It was his second-best best shooting performance of the season as he made 8-of-11 shots, translating to 72.7 percent from the floor. It was a nice bounce back performance for Hill after he had turned in just seven points on Wednesday against the Bucks.
