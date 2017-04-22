Jazz's George Hill: Pours in 26 points in Game 3 loss

Hill tallied 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 111-106 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the series.

The trio of Gordon Hayward (40 points), Hill and Joe Johnson (15 points) swallowed the Jazz offense whole, as no other player hit double figures in the scoring column or attempted more than eight shots. The Jazz may need some more of their tertiary pieces in the offense to raise their production in order to even the series at two games apiece Sunday, but Hill would likely just be trading out his scoring for more assists in that scenario. He's only averaging 3.0 dimes for the first three games of the series, well below his season mark of 4.2 per contest.