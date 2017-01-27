Jazz's George Hill: Provides 12 points in Thursday win

Hill provided 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals over 34 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 win over the Lakers.

Hill struggled with his shot for the third straight game, but made a key three-pointer in the second half and managed to post his tenth double-digit scoring effort in the last 11 games. His struggles from the floor are of some concern, however, as the veteran guard has gone just 12-for-42 over the last three games, including 2-for-15 from behind the arc. His assists have been a bit lacking also, as he's dished out no more than five dimes and as little as one over the last six contests. However, given his important role in the Jazz offense and solid rebounding numbers from the point guard position, Hill continues to serve as a viable option in season-long formats and strong mid-tier play in daily games.