Jazz's George Hill: Puts up 22 points, drains five treys Friday

Hill compiled 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in a 110-77 win over the Pistons on Friday.

Down two starters in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) and Jon Leuer (knee) entering the second half of a back-to-back set, the Pistons were no match for the Jazz, thanks in large part to the exploits of Hill and backcourt mate Rodney Hood. The duo both cleared the 20-point mark and were a combined 12-of-14 for three-point range. Hood had a more established reputation as a threat from distance heading into the season, but Hill has generally overshadowed him in that regard when he's been healthy enough to play. Hill is hitting a mind-boggling 51.3 percent of his three-point attempts on the campaign, aiding him to a career-best scoring average of 18.4 points per game, a six-point jump from his 2015-16 average.