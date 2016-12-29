Jazz's George Hill: Questionable for Thursday vs. 76ers
Hill (toe) didn't go through morning shootaround, but is still listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.
Hill was being eased back into practice earlier this week after missing the last 13 games with a sprained left toe. However, the fact that he was unable to take part in shootaround is a bit discouraging for his eventual status Thursday. He'll continue to receive treatment throughout the day and will likely test out the injury during pregame warmups before giving a final word on his availability, so look for another update at some point closer to tip-off.
