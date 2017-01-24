Jazz's George Hill: Rough shooting night in Monday loss

Hill totaled nine points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 32 minutes in Monday's 97-95 loss to the Thunder.

Hill endured his poorest shooting night of the season, a dubious mark that was may have been at least partially influenced by having to frequently having to deal with Russell Westbrook on the defensive end. The game marked Hill's first over the last nine with single-digit scoring, while his rebounding total was also his lowest during that span. Given the solid offensive stretch he'd put together, Monday's game can likely be chalked up as an outlier for the veteran, who is still averaging a solid 16.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks across 32.6 minutes in January.