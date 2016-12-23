Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Friday vs. Raptors

Hill (toe) has been ruled out once again for Friday's matchup against the Raptors.

It will be the twelfth consecutive game missed for Hill, while he continues to recover from a sprained toe. He remains without a definitive timetable for a return, thus he will continued to be evaluated as day-to-day. Dante Exum has also been ruled out Friday as well, so Shelvin Mack figures see a majority of the work at point guard, while Raul Neto should see an increased workload.

