Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Saturday vs. Timberwolves
Hill (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.
Hill has yet to clear concussion protocol, and will miss his 24th game of the season as a result. It will be his fourth straight game missed as a result of a concussion. Shelvin Mack figures to continue fill in running the show at point guard in his absence. Hill's next chance to return will be Sunday against the Grizzlies.
