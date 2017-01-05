Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Thursday vs. Raptors

Hill (concussion, lip) will sit out Thursday's game against the Raptors, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

Hill missed a ton of time with a toe and thumb injury earlier in the season and was finally over the lingering ailments before taking a blow to the head during Saturday's game against the Suns. He's still working his way back from both a concussion and a laceration to his lip that required 22 stitches, so he'll sit out yet again on Thursday. His next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Timberwolves, but look for Shelvin Mack to draw another start at point guard in Hill's place.