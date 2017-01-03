Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Tuesday

Hill (lip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Boston, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.

Shorlty after the Jazz announced that Hill was doubtful to play Tuesday, the team has downgraded him to "out" after he sustained a nasty cut to the lip Saturday night against the Suns. The point guard received 22 stitches in his lip and is still battling concussion-like symptoms as of Tuesday morning. With Dante Exum (knee) also out, expect Shelvin Mack to make another start at point guard.