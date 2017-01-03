Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Celtics

Hill (concussion, lip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.

Shortly after the Jazz announced that Hill was doubtful to play Tuesday, the team has downgraded him to out after he sustained a concussion and a lip laceration that required 22 stitches during Saturday's game against the Suns. With the Mack due to miss his second straight game and Dante Exum (knee) also out, expect Shelvin Mack to make another start at point guard and play 30-plus minutes.