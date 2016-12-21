Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Kings

Hill (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Kings.

Hill was able to go through a workout during the Jazz's morning shootaround Tuesday and finally appears to be inching closer to a return after missing the last 10 games with a toe injury. That said, he'll sit out at least one more game Wednesday, with the hope that he can be cleared in time for Friday's tilt with the Raptors. Dante Exum (knee tendinitis) has also been ruled out against the Kings, which means big minutes for Shelvin Mack at point guard, while Raul Neto should receive some added playing time off the bench as well.