Jazz's George Hill: Scores game-high 30 points in Saturday win

Hill went for 30 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 win over the Pacers.

Locked in an intriguiging one-on-one battle against Jeff Teague, Hill exploded for a game-high and season-best scoring total. The veteran point guard posted his eighth straight double-digit point total, while draining multiple threes for the fifth time in the last eight contests as well. Hill continues to offer serviceable production in the areas of rebounds and assists as well, with his numbers in those respective categories Saturday representing his second-best figures during the month of January.