Jazz's George Hill: Suffers ankle injury Monday
Hill suffered an ankle injury during the final minutes of Monday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The severity of the injury remains undefined by the team, but he was spotted after the game without any sort of noticeable limp. Luckily for him, the Jazz won't play again until Friday in Dallas, giving him plenty of time to recover.
More News
-
Jazz's George Hill: Posts 14 points in Saturday win•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Puts up 22 points, drains five treys Friday•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Has team-high 19 in return from three-game absence•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Cleared to play Saturday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Could still return Saturday•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Saturday vs. Timberwolves•