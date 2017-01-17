Jazz's George Hill: Suffers ankle injury Monday

Hill suffered an ankle injury during the final minutes of Monday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The severity of the injury remains undefined by the team, but he was spotted after the game without any sort of noticeable limp. Luckily for him, the Jazz won't play again until Friday in Dallas, giving him plenty of time to recover.

