Jazz's George Hill: Takes part in portions of Monday's practice

Hill (toe) took part in portions of Monday's practice, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

Hill has missed the last 12 games in a row due to a toe sprain, but finally appears to be moving in the right direction with his recovery. He was able to take part in some workouts early last week and has now been upgraded to a partial participant in practice, so there's a chance Hill could be on the brink of a return. Considering he hasn't been cleared for full contact, Hill likely won't be ready by Tuesday's game against the Lakers, but consider him questionable for that outing until further information is provided.