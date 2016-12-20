Jazz's George Hill: Takes part in workout Tuesday
Hill (toe), who has been ruled out Tuesday against the Warriors, was able to get in a workout during the Jazz's morning shootaround, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hill is set to miss a 10th consecutive game due to the sprained toe, but this seems to be the first sign of progress he's demonstrated. He was able to put up some jump shots Tuesday morning, though it doesn't sound like he's been able to do any extensive running, which is likely the bigger obstacle in his recovery. Until Hill resumes taking part in full practices, he shouldn't be considered especially close to a return.
More News
-
Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Kings•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Jazz's George Hill: To remain sidelined Sunday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Jazz's George Hill: To remain sidelined Friday vs. Mavericks•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Will miss seventh straight game•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Ruled out Saturday•