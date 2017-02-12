Jazz's George Hill: Tallies 22 points in Saturday return

Hill (toe) tallied 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals over 36 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 loss to the Celtics.

Hill was back from a one-game sabbatical for rest purposes and checked in second in scoring on the Jazz behind Gordon Hayward. The defensive wizard also posted multiple steals for the first time in February, and tallied his third 20-point effort in the last five contests. Hill has proven capable of impressive returns throughout the season but is even more potent when Rodney Hood (knee) is off the floor, as evidenced by the 24.9 percent usage rate the veteran point guard boasts in that scenario.