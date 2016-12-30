Jazz's George Hill: To start Thursday
Hill (toe) will start Thursday against the 76ers without a minutes restriction, the Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones reports.
He went through warmups and was able to put full pressure on the toe, so he should be able to handle a starter's workload Thursday, if necessary. The fact that the Jazz are playing the 76ers could allow for Hill to rest in the second half if there is a comfortable lead.
