Jazz's George Hill: Totals 16 points in Saturday loss

Hill totaled 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 33 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 30-year-old was back over the 50-percent mark from the floor for the first time since Jan. 21, although he continues to struggle from long range. Hill has shot just 15 percent (3-for-20) from behind the arc over the last four contests, but has still managed to post three double-digit scoring efforts during that span. The veteran point guard continues to also provide consistent returns in the categories of rebounds and assists, keeping him as a solid mid-tier option in both season-long and DFS formats.