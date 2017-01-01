Jazz's George Hill: Under concussion protocol

Hill is undergoing the league's concussion protocol and will not return to Saturday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hill took an elbow from the Suns' Alex Len which also left Hill with a laceration on his lip that required stitches. Due to the type of injury, it's possible that Hill will be facing a potential multi-game absence, although a specific timetable for his return has not yet been given ahead of Monday's game against the Nets.