Jazz's George Hill: Will play Friday vs. Mavericks

Hill (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday and will play in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hill suffered a minor ankle sprain during the final minutes of Monday's game against the Suns. However, after a few days of rehab, he's already feeling better and will take the court Friday against the Mavericks. Look for Hill to take on his usual role in the starting lineup at point guard and as long as he doesn't suffer any in-game setbacks, Hill should be good for a full minutes load. Hill has struggled from the field of late, however, combining to shoot just 11-for-31 from the field and 1-for-13 from the three-point line over the last two games.