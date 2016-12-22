Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Contributes double-double in loss

Hayward put up 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes in a 94-93 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Although the production of star players is often diminished in the second half of back-to-back games, Hayward looked fresh Wednesday upon playing only 27 minutes in a blowout loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. He looked like he was firing on all cylinders Wednesday, and according to NBA.com's player tracking, he covered 2.71 miles during the contest, the most distance traveled by a player on either team. He also registered double-digit rebounds for the third time this season.