Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Dominates Lakers with 31 points, nine boards

Hayward produced 31 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during a 102-100 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Hayward is rolling right now and the Lakers weren't going to stop him. He came up just one point shy of his season high of 32 points. Over the last three games, Hayward is averaging 27.3 points on 52.9 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He will look to continue to stay hot against Philadelphia on Thursday.