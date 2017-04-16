Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Double-doubles in Game 1 win
Hayward posted 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 win over the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
With Rudy Gobert going down with a knee injury on the first play of the game, the onus was on Hayward even more than usual to step up his offensive contributions. The sixth-year pro played a team-high 40 minutes and supplied the top scoring total among the first unit, along with the highest rebound total on the team. If Gobert if forced to miss Tuesday's Game 2, Hayward would project for another notable boost in both playing time and usage.
