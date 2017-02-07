Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Drops in 30 points versus Hawks

Hayward dropped in 30 points (12-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 120-95 win over the Hawks.

Hayward spearheaded the attack in a game the Jazz won comfortably, leading the way in scoring thanks to an efficient night shooting the ball in all three phases. The swingman has been excellent since the calendar flipped to February, averaging 30 points, 6.3 rebounds, four assists, 2.3 treys and two steals over three contests this month.