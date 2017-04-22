Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Erupts for career-high 40 points in Game 3

Hayward tallied a career-high 40 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 42 minutes in Friday's 111-106 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the series.

It was a special night right from the get go for Hayward, who poured in 21 of his points in the first quarter to set a franchise postseason record for the best scoring haul in any quarter. The performance came as a surprise after Hayward had been bottled up by the Clippers defense in the first two games of the series, combining for 39 points on 36.4 percent shooting from the field. With Rudy Gobert (knee) seemingly in line to miss more games during the series, Hayward should continue to enjoy an even more sizable role in the offense than he received during the regular season.