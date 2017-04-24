Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Exits Game 4 due to food poisoning
Hayward has succumbed to the food poisoning that he had been battling all day and will not return to Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hayward attempted to play during Sunday's game, but simply didn't have any more energy after contributing three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across nine minutes. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 until further notice.
