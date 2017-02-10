Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Explods for game-high 36 points Thursday

Hayward provided a game-high 36 points (13-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 43 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Hayward, who has a robust 28.6 percent usage rate when George Hill is off the floor this season, unsurprisingly stepped up his involvement Thursday in the wake of the latter's absence due to a sore toe. It was the seven-year veteran's third 30-point performance in the last four games, and his 27 shot attempts were the most he'd put up all season. His four three-pointers also equaled a season best, while his 43 minutes represented a high-water mark as well. Factoring in Thursday's production, Hayward is averaging a superb 28.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals over five February contests, and could be in for another game with some extra run if Hill is unable to take the court against the Celtics on Saturday.