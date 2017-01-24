Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Leads Jazz with 17 points Monday

Hayward went for 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes in Monday's 97-95 loss to the Thunder.

The seven-year veteran led the Jazz in scoring on the night, although the team was notably a minus-18 with him on the floor. It was the third game in the last four in which Hayward tallied a sub-40 percent success rate from the floor, a rare slump for the sharpshooting forward. Despite the recent struggles, the 26-year-old continues to stay aggressive on offense, totaling 52 shot attempts over the last three contests alone. Hayward is also enjoying his strongest month to date from long distance, shooting 50 percent from behind the arc on an average of 4.8 three-point attempts per game.