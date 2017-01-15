Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Leads Jazz with 23 points Saturday
Hayward compiled 23 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a steal over 39 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.
Hayward once again spearheaded the Jazz offense but also served as an effective facilitator on the night, with his seven assists equaling his second-best total in that category this season. The Butler product has rattled off four straight 20-point efforts and has had the hot hand over that span, shooting 65.9 percent from the floor and a stellar 60 percent from three-point range.
