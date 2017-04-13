Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Leads team with 15 in victory
Hayward posted 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 win over the Spurs.
In a largely insignificant game for both teams, Hayward played well until the starters gave way to the second unit later in the game. Hayward's stat line should largely be ignored for this game as he will be the key offensive weapon as the Jazz enter the playoffs this weekend against the Clippers.
More News
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Will play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Probable for Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Questionable Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Dealing with quad contusion•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Posts 21 points in Saturday loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...