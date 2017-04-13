Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Leads team with 15 in victory

Hayward posted 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 win over the Spurs.

In a largely insignificant game for both teams, Hayward played well until the starters gave way to the second unit later in the game. Hayward's stat line should largely be ignored for this game as he will be the key offensive weapon as the Jazz enter the playoffs this weekend against the Clippers.