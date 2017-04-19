Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Leads team with 20 points in loss
Hayward recorded 20 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during a 99-91 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.
Hayward scored a team-high 20 points in the loss, but had another inefficient shooting game. Over the first two games of the series, Hayward is 12-of-33 from the field. The team will need him to be better in the coming games, especially if Rudy Gobert (knee) remains sidelined. Expect better performances from Hayward on his home floor.
