Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Limited to season-low six points Tuesday

Hayward was held to six points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in a 104-74 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

The Jazz turned in a valiant effort to keep things close in their previous matchup with the Warriors on Dec. 8 -- a game Hayward missed with a sore finger -- but having their star forward available for the road rematch wasn't nearly enough for Utah to stay competitive. Hayward's poor shooting night resulted in him turning in a season-low scoring total and prompted coach Quin Snyder to shut him down for much of the second half with the Jazz trailing by 28 points after three quarters. He figures to bounce back before long, with Hayward's first chance coming right away in the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Kings.