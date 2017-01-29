Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Modest but solid production Saturday

Hayward offered 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hayward had another rough night from the floor, leading to his second-lowest scoring total in 15 January games. The sixth-year forward made up for it with strong work on the glass, as his eight rebounds served as his second-highest figure in that category during the month. Although he continues finding ways to contribute, Hayward's struggles from the field are of some concern, as he's now shot under 40 percent in five of his last seven contests.