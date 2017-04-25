Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Not listed on injury report for Game 5

Hayward (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hayward attempted to go through Game 4 while dealing with a case of food poisoning, but ended up being pulled from the contest after just nine minutes. However, with a couple additional days off, Hayward is expected to be back to full strength and is now considered good to go ahead of Game 5. Look for him to take on a full workload as the usual starter at small forward. He averaged an impressive 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers across 40.3 minutes over the first three games of the series.

