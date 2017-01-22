Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Posts 27 points in Saturday win
Hayward managed 27 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and two rebounds over 31 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 win over the Pacers.
Hayward was on fire from the field, as has been the case for the majority of January. He's now shot at least 50 percent in seven of 11 contests during the month, and is posting stellar 50.7 and 51.9 percent figures from the field and three-point range, respectively, over that span. With Rodney Hood (knee) potentially out for several more games at a minimum, Hayward's already-robust usage should continue seeing a slight bump for the foreseeable future.
