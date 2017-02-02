Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Pours in 27 against Bucks

Hayward contributed 27 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes Wednesday during a 104-88 win over the Bucks.

Hayward tore up the Bucks, putting up his highest point total in five games. Hayward's three-point shot has gradually heated up since the start of the season. After shooting just 28.6 percent from deep in November, he's improved 40.5 and 45.7 percent in December and January, respectively. Look for him to hoist plenty of triples on Saturday against the Hornets, who are currently conceding the most three-point attempts per game (30.6) of any team in the NBA.