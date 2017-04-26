Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Returns from illness to score 27 points Tuesday
Hayward (illness) registered a team-high 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 96-92 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the series.
Hayward returned with a vengeance after a bout of food poisoning resulted in him playing just nine minutes in Game 4. In addition to clearing 40 minutes for the third time in the series, Hayward paced the Jazz scoring attack and was able to capitalize on the open looks he received early in the contest. While Hayward indicated after the game that he was still a little weak coming back from the illness, it certainly didn't show in his numbers, which have been outstanding throughout the entire first round, save for Game 4. He should be in store for another hefty workload as the Jazz look to close out the series in Utah on Friday.
More News
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Not listed on injury report for Game 5•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Exits Game 4 due to food poisoning•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Will play in Game 4, despite food poisoning•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Erupts for career-high 40 points in Game 3•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Leads team with 20 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Double-doubles in Game 1 win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...