Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Returns from illness to score 27 points Tuesday

Hayward (illness) registered a team-high 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 96-92 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the series.

Hayward returned with a vengeance after a bout of food poisoning resulted in him playing just nine minutes in Game 4. In addition to clearing 40 minutes for the third time in the series, Hayward paced the Jazz scoring attack and was able to capitalize on the open looks he received early in the contest. While Hayward indicated after the game that he was still a little weak coming back from the illness, it certainly didn't show in his numbers, which have been outstanding throughout the entire first round, save for Game 4. He should be in store for another hefty workload as the Jazz look to close out the series in Utah on Friday.