Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores 16 against Toronto
Hayward contributed 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 loss to the Raptors.
Hayward's scoring output Thursday was the lowest he's recorded in eight games. Most of this was due to the fact that he didn't get to the line much, as his two free-throw attempts were also the fewest he's seen in 22 games. Since the lack of freebies is an abberation for Hayward, expect his production to ramp back up instead of slump.
