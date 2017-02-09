Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores 17 in blowout over Pelicans
Hayward put up 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes Wednesday during a 127-94 win over the Pelicans.
Hayward couldn't find the rhythm from beyond the arc, but he contributed a little bit of everything on the stat sheet. Hayward turned in a strong first quarter (11 points), then tailed off in terms of volume as the Jazz began to run up the scoreboard on the Pelicans. Hayward rested the fourth quarter due to the blowout.
