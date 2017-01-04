Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores 23 in Tuesday's loss

Hayward scored 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Celtics.

It's the sixth time in the last seven games that Hayward has scored 20 or more, and he's averaged 24.7 points, 5.6 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch. Hayward was already on pace for a career year, but he seems to have found another gear as the calendar shifts to 2017.