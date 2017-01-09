Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores game-high 22 in Sunday's loss
Hayward scored 22 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 88-79 loss to the Grizzlies.
It was a typically productive outing for Hayward, who's scored at least 16 points in 10 straight games and drained 12 three-pointers in his last five. He's on pace for a career season, and his consistent output has helped lead the Jazz to the top of the Northwest Division.
