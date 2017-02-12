Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores game-high 31 points in Saturday loss
Hayward supplied 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal over 38 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 loss to the Celtics.
The Butler product once again spearheaded the Jazz offensive effort, coming close to the season-high 36 points he'd managed Thursday despite taking eight less shot attempts than in that contest. Hayward has now eclipsed the 30-point mark in four of the last six games and has shot 48.1 percent or higher in five outings over that span. Hayward's already-robust usage sees an uptick with Rodney Hood (knee) out of the lineup, making him an even more appealing asset than usual.
