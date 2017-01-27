Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores team-high 24 points Thursday

Hayward poured in 24 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 win over the Lakers.

The Jazz were plus-16 with the Butler product on the floor, as he posted his third 20-point-plus effort over the last four games. Hayward did have a rough night from long range and saw his four-game streak with multiple threes snapped. However, he had a nice bounce-back effort from the field overall, as he'd shot just 20 percent (2-for-10) against the Nuggets in his last contest on Tuesday. Despite that outing and three others under 40 percent during the month, Hayward is still posting season-best 47.7-and-47.8 percent success rates from the floor and three-point range, respectively, in January.