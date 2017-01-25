Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Struggles with shot in loss to Nuggets
Hayward scored just nine points (2-10 FT, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 loss to the Nuggets.
Presented with an inviting matchup on paper, Hayward struggled from the field en route to his first single-digit scoring performance in over a month. The Jazz's go-to player had averaged 22.6 points on 51.5 percent shooting from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc over his last seven games, and he should bounce back from this underwhelming performance sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Leads Jazz with 17 points Monday•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Posts 27 points in Saturday win•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Leads Jazz with 23 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Unstoppable in win vs. Cavs•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores game-high 22 in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores 16 against Toronto•