Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Stuffs stat sheet in win over Nets

Gordon scored 30 (9-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 101-89 win over the Jazz.

This was the fifth time Gordon scored 30 points this season. It is also the 10th time he has attempted at least nine free throws in a game. He has become one of the best free throw shooters in the league this season, setting career highs in both attempts and his free throw percentage. He is also on pace to set career marks in points, rebounds, and threes.