Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Stuffs stat sheet in win over Nets
Gordon scored 30 (9-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 101-89 win over the Jazz.
This was the fifth time Gordon scored 30 points this season. It is also the 10th time he has attempted at least nine free throws in a game. He has become one of the best free throw shooters in the league this season, setting career highs in both attempts and his free throw percentage. He is also on pace to set career marks in points, rebounds, and threes.
More News
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Dominates Lakers with 31 points, nine boards•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Contributes double-double in loss•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Limited to season-low six points Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores game-high 22 in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores 26 points in return to action•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Set to play Saturday•