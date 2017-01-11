Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Unstoppable in win vs. Cavs
Hayward tallied 28 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during a 100-92 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Hayward was stunningly efficient in leading the team past Cleveland and tied his season high with four three-pointers made. He has gotten hot from three-point land over the last six games, as he's shooting a ridiculous 55 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch. Hayward is now averaging 22.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steal per game so far this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores game-high 22 in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores 16 against Toronto•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores 23 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Stuffs stat sheet in win over Nets•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Dominates Lakers with 31 points, nine boards•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Contributes double-double in loss•