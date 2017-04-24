Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Will play in Game 4 despite food poisoning
Hayward is dealing with food poisoning but will play during Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers after taking an IV most of the day, radio voice of the Jazz David Locke reports.
Hayward will attempt to play despite coming down with food poisoning. That being said, it's possible he becomes too ill to play his usual workload during the contest, making him a risky play in DFS.
