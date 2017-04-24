Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Will play in Game 4 despite food poisoning

Hayward is dealing with food poisoning but will play during Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers after taking an IV most of the day, radio voice of the Jazz David Locke reports.

Hayward will attempt to play despite coming down with food poisoning. That being said, it's possible he becomes too ill to play his usual workload during the contest, making him a risky play in DFS.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories